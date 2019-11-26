ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The parents of a four-month-old have been arrested for child abuse after investigators discovered the child had 19 broken bones in various stages of healing, police said.
Police said they started the child abuse investigation after the child suffered a broken arm. Further investigation determined the child had 18 other broken bones on various parts of the baby’s body.
All of the injuries were consistent with inflicted trauma not accidental, police said.
The child’s parents, 26-year-old Shawn Crall and 22-year-old Hannah Crall both of Bolivar, Mo., were each charged with two counts of child abuse. Hannah Crall has bonded out of jail.
If you have any information about these incidents, you can contact Detective Meyer with the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573) 364-0111.
