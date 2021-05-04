ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An infant was rushed to the hospital after a bi-state police chase ended just south of downtown St. Louis late Monday night.
According to authorities, police were pursuing a car from downtown St. Louis through Troy, Illinois before the driver crossed the Mississippi River back into St. Louis just before midnight. The car was reportedly carjacked in the St. Louis area earlier. The chase ended near Hickory and 11th Street in the LaSalle Park neighborhood where officers arrested a woman.
An infant was also found inside the car. The child was taken to a local hospital.
It is unclear what sparked the pursuit or if anyone else was inside the car.
