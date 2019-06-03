CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after an infant was found dead in a car in Calverton Park Sunday.
Police said the infant was found in a vehicle on the 100 block of Anastasia Drive about 5:00 p.m.
Authorities say they have spoken with two persons of interest, but no one is in custody.
