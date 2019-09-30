ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges in St. Louis County after allegedly exposing a baby to fentanyl, which has left the infant in a hospital for three months.
Police said on July 10, Portis Williams, 23, exposed an 8-month old baby to fentanyl inside a home in the 12300 block of Rocket, in North County.
Williams then rushed the child to a hospital, where police, who were already there on a separate call, noticed a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Williams allegedly drove around the responding officers.
As police investigated, they learned Williams was the driver.
The baby, who was in cardiac arrest, remains at the hospital and has brain damage.
Williams, of the 2400 block of Belle Glade Avenue in St. Louis, has not yet been taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.