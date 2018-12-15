SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a baby found unconscious inside a south St. Louis home died.
Officers arrived to a home in the 3700 block of McDonald Ave near Grand Ave Saturday afternoon. Inside, they found a baby unconscious and not breathing.
The infant was rushed to the hospital, where it was pronounced dead, officials say.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
This a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
