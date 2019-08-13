ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An infant was hospitalized with critical injuries after nearly drowning in south St. Louis Monday night.
The incident occurred inside Wilmore Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
Fire officials told News 4 the infant and another child were injured and taken to the hospital. The other child’s injuries are considered minor.
No other details have been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.