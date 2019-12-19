FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 8-month-old boy suffered severe trauma to his body as well as child abuse over several months before his death, Florissant police said.
Sylvester Knighten Jr., 31, was charged with neglect and abuse of a child and child endangerment resulting in the death of a child.
Police said Knighten is the live-in boyfriend to the baby's mother, Danesha Cannamore, who is also in custody for endangerment of a child resulting in injury and death. However, police said they do not believe Cannamore is responsible for the beating of her son.
Charging documents state that Knighten hit the baby multiple times in the head Wednesday night and even bit the boy on the neck and face.
Chief of Police Timothy Fagan said the boy had been abused over a series of months and had been punched repeatedly and dropped from high places.
"I’ve been doing this job for a very long time and this was one of if not the worst case that I’ve seen throughout the course of my career," Chief Fagan said. "This young man endured some things that no human should have to especially someone that is 8-months-old. There could be no more innocent of a person than an 8-month-old child.
"To see the things that were done to him was really difficult to deal with."
Three other children were living in the home, police said, ages 10, 6, and 3. Fagan said Florissant police worked with the Division of Family Services to get them placed in a safe environment.
Between June and December, police believe Knighten physically abused all four children, according to charging documents.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Stonebury Court in the Stonebridge Townhomes around 11 a.m. Wednesday where they found the baby unresponsive. The baby was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Florissant police had not been called to this home before and said there is no sign of sexual abuse just physical abuse.
Knighten is being held on $1 million bond while Cannamore is being held on $500,000 bond.
