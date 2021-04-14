An infant, 25-year-old and 30-year-old were killed in a crash around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 30 near Byrnes Mill.

BYRNES MILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An infant was among three people killed during a late-night crash in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze just after 10 p.m. on Highway 30 west of Upper Byrnes Mill Road. The Collision sent the two cars off the roadway and into multiple trees.

The driver of the Pontiac, 25-year-old Lacey Newton, and two passengers inside of the car, 30-year-old Cordell Williams and an unidentified infant, were pronounced dead at the crash scene. The 26-year-old driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.

