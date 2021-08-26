EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a statewide indoor mask mandate and vaccination requirement.
Pritzker’s statewide mask mandate will require everyone age 2 and older to wear a face covering when inside regardless of vaccination status starting Monday.
In addition, Pritzker announced that Sept. 5, pre-K-12 teachers, higher education personnel, higher education students and healthcare workers in a variety of settings would be required to have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose must be received by 30 days after the first. Those who are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID testing. Employees in State-run congregate facilities were previously required to be vaccinated.
“If you’re unvaccinated you’re getting the people in your care sick. It’s one reason why they’ll likely need booster shots and why I’m implementing this vaccine requirement," he said.
According to Pritzker, 8.2 million Illinoisans (76% of eligible residents) have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are proudly the most vaccinated state in the Midwest," stated Pritzker.
The announcement comes during an uptick in hospitalizations in younger people and the unvaccinated, along with increasing reports of breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated. The latest data shows high COVID-19 transmission in every Illinois county.
Illinois currently has a mandate requiring masks in schools and long-term care facilities.
