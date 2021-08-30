EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com/AP) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide indoor mask mandate will take effect Monday.
The mask mandate will require everyone age 2 and older to wear a face covering when inside regardless of vaccination status starting Aug. 30.
In addition, Pritzker announced that on Sept. 5, pre-K-12 teachers, higher education personnel, higher education students and healthcare workers in a variety of settings would be required to have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose must be received by 30 days after the first. Those who are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID testing. Employees in State-run congregate facilities were already required to be vaccinated.
“If you’re unvaccinated you’re getting the people in your care sick. It’s one reason why they’ll likely need booster shots and why I’m implementing this vaccine requirement," he said.
According to Pritzker, 8.2 million Illinoisans (76% of eligible residents) have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are proudly the most vaccinated state in the Midwest," stated Pritzker.
Pritzker said the requirements are designed to better protect move vulnerable populations, including young children who do not yet qualify for vaccines. Pritzker said that 98% of Illinois' COVID-19 infections from January to July were among the unvaccinated.
Other cities and states have made similar requirements. Earlier this month, California required all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.
The surge in Illinois, with more than 4,400 cases reported Wednesday, has started overwhelming hospitals in less populated areas in the state where vaccination rates are low and there are fewer health care facilities. For instance, in southern Illinois fewer than half of the residents are vaccinated and earlier this week there was only one available intensive care unit hospital bed available, according to state health officials.
Illinois already has a mask requirement for all schools and two of the largest education systems, Chicago Public Schools and the University of Illinois, already require educator vaccinations. A large number of hospital systems have also already required employee vaccines.
Teachers unions have voiced support of the vaccine and masking rules, but some schools have failed to enforce them and there have been complaints from some private schools and conservative lawmakers.
The governor did say religious and medical exemptions to the vaccine mandate are allowed, but required COVID-19 testing once a week will follow.
