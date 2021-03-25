ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- More than 3,000 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Family Arena on Thursday. The three-day event, in coordination with the Missouri National Guard, will offer nearly 9,000 vaccines to people in eligible tiers in St. Charles County.

"I don't think I was in there more than 30 minutes," said Rachelle Bartnick, a St. Charles County resident who received her vaccine Thursday morning.

Bartnick said after seeing the massive traffic backups during last week's drive-thru event at the arena, she wasn't sure what to think ahead of her appointment.

"I really was a little hesitant not knowing what today would be like but knew it was so important that I cleared my day," she said. "But I don't need the whole day now!"

Bartnick said the process inside the arena was smooth, with barely a wait to sit down to receive the vaccine. The set-up is similar to the outdoor drive-thru event that drew miles of traffic last Thursday, according to county health officials.

People sit in rows of 10 chairs and receive their vaccine at the same time. Then, the row sits and waits for the 15 observation period and is released. Another group of 10 people then take their seats and the process repeats.

Following last week's drive-thru event, the county health department made several logistical changes. There are now four teams of 10 vaccinators and scribes, to help with paperwork. Previously, three teams of 10 vaccinators took care of vaccines and paperwork.

The county also established an area in the parking lot where patients with mobility issues can receive their vaccine from their car, eliminating the need to come inside. A separate team was also created to help monitor patients inside who may need the 30 minute observation period.

Demetri Ciani-Chapman, Director of St. Charles County Department of Health, credits the smooth roll out to the hundreds of volunteers helping to put the events on.

"They meet every goal I set for them and they clearly met this goal to the point where we probably could have scheduled more people today that what we have," he said.

Tom Bullock received his vaccine Thursday morning and said he was pleasantly surprised at how easy the process was.

"It's very nice, you come in here, I think the walk through is a lot better than the drive-up from what I've heard and experienced before," he said. "This experience has been great, you just walk in and walk out!"

Governor Mike Parson visited the event on Thursday morning, chatting with vaccinators and those receiving their vaccine. He said he expects vaccine allotment to Missouri to triple within the next few weeks.

"If we can get to 250,000 or 300,000 a week, we can do a million a month and that will really move the needle," Parson said.

He said additional help may be coming to the St. Louis region, too.

"There's going to be more vaccine coming in, we also think there's maybe the possibility of federal help coming in, we're working on the details right now especially for this region," he said.

The three-day event is by appointment only. The county is also encouraging people to help volunteer at events. To apply for a vaccine through the county, visit here.