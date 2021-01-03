CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Indoor dining is allowed again in St. Louis County.
The restrictions on indoor dining were eased starting on January 4, but certain limits will remain.
Under the plan, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said capacity will be limited to 25 percent. The limit at some restaurants will be lower because tables must be six feet apart.
This rule includes banquet facilities, also limited in their occupancy to 25 percent or 50 people max.
A 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars will be in place. Restrictions on other businesses will not change. However, both establishments should keep a record of customer's name, number and email to help with contact tracing in the county.
Page said bars will need to install a barrier, such as a plexiglass or plastic dividers, to help protect workers. During his press conference, he also touched on a new mask protocol that will be enacted.
Page implemented the indoor dining ban as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Some restaurants have said he does not have the authority to put such restrictions in place without approval from the County Council, but so far, the courts have sided with Page.
Restaurant owners are pleased to be able to welcome customers back indoors, but said it will take years to financially recover from the shutdown.
Owners also said the complete ban on indoor dining in St. Louis County was unfair, because St. Louis City and surrounding counties continued to allow indoor dining at reduced capacities.
"We don't mind doing our part, slowing the spread of COVID, we understand that," said Mario Boccardi, owner of Joe Boccardi's Restaurant. "But it just doesn't seem right that we're the only ones doing it. I hear all the time people in St. Louis County go somewhere else and then come back so I don't understand the logic of bringing it back into the community anyway. If we're going to do this, it needs to be a unified effort and it doesn't seem to be happening that way."
Boccardi has several locations across the county and said he is grateful for the community supporting the carry-out business.
"We've always had a good carry-out business, especially with pizza and salads on the menu, but the community has helped step up," he said. "On weekends, we're running around constantly."
Mike Duffy, owner of Mike Duffy's Pub and Grill, said the ban has been "devastating" to business.
"It is taking away our rights," he said. "For St. Louis City to open and for St. Louis County to be closed it's not fair."
Duffy's Kirkwood location has a patio he is able to keep heated, which provides an option for those looking to sit down and eat. Still, he said, it is not sustainable long term. He recently purchased one-use blankets for customers to buy to keep warm, if they choose.
"It's going to take years to recover financially from this, if places are even able to stay open at all," he said. "This is my livelihood. My daughter, my wife and my son all work here. My daughter cries because she can't pay her mortgage."
In Eureka, Jeff Fitter owns Super Smokers BBQ off of Interstate 44. He said many customers who walk inside, quickly walk back out when they realize they can't eat inside.
"We have a lot of people come in thinking they're in Jefferson County and when they find out they're not, they get agitated and leave," Fitter said. "We do a lot of business from travelers on I-44 and literally one in three people will walk right back out because they want somewhere to sit and eat that's not in their car."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.