ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Indoor dining can resume in the Metro East Thursday.
Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Region 4, which includes the Metro East, could be moving into the next phase of COVID-19 recovery as early as Thursday. The following morning, the state announced that the region had met all the requirements to move into Phase 4. That means that indoor dining is allowed at 25 percent capacity. Fitness centers, movie theaters and office spaces are also able to operate at 50 percent.
"I am optimistic, but we've seen that before where we've been open and closed, and open and closed. It's been a rollercoaster," restaurant owner Barry Gregory told News 4 Wednesday.
Gregory owns Crehans Irish Pub in Belleville. He said for the last 10 months, the back and forth of having indoor dining and reopening has been stressful. He and other restaurant owners tell News 4 they have a different view on what reopening indoor dining actually means.
"We've adjusted so many times, that until we actually have an announcement, we don't even take it seriously anymore," Brandon McGraw said. McGraw owns Signature Tap House in Fairview Heights. He too, has said the last 10 months were exceptionally hard.
However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.
"We still have to prepare and be ready in case the extraordinary happens and that's what we're gonna shoot for," Gregory explained. Gregory, whose restaurant runs at a smaller capacity, said opening right away wouldn't be an issue. However, McGraw, who operates a larger space, said it would be difficult.
"Being able to stock your food your customers want to have, that's why they're coming to your place right? And then your alcohol obviously, and your employees too," McGraw continued.
IDPH also announced youth and recreational low-risk sports, like golf and tennis, could now compete and participate in tournaments. That's if the state goes into the next phase of recovery. In addition to that, high-risk sports would be able to start scrimmaging again.
Below is a look at what is allowed under Phase 4:
Restaurants and Bars
- Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people
- Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 feet apart
Retail and Service Counter
- Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy
Personal Care
- Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy
Indoor/Outdoor Recreation
- Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed
- Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity
Museums
- Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy
- Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group
Meetings and Social Events
- Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity
- Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms
To follow along with Illinois' COVID-19 metrics and recovery phases, click here.
