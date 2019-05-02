ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Twelve people have been indicted for multiple armed robberies at MetroLink stations throughout 2018.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced the indictments following an eight-month investigation Thursday. Her office stated the investigation began after Craig LeFebvre was shot and killed in August 2018.
Read: Charges issued after St. Louis County employee killed by stray gunfire at MetroBus stop
In total, the group of suspects “regularly engaged in a pattern of violent criminal conduct on Metro property,” read part of the press release from the Circuit Attorney’s Office. The suspects allegedly talked to their victims before robbing and assaulting them, regularly using physical force or showing guns during the attacks, according to the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
“My Crime Strategies Unit (CSU) of prosecutors and investigators has been working for months, painstakingly putting the pieces of this complex puzzle together so we could bring safety and peace of mind to MetroLink riders and to Mr. Lefebvre’s family,” said Gardner.
LeFebvre was reportedly an unintended target after a man who was being robbed at the Grand MetroLink station shot at the suspects and instead hit LeFebvre. In that case, prosecutors said they believe Armani McKinley was the “lead actor,” and he, along with Matthew McNealy, Antwain Davis, Ronnie Pope and Dejon Brown, were charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree robbery. The robbery victim, Devin Early Smith, later pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Read: Robbery victim who admitted to firing bullet that killed St. Louis County employee sentenced to prison
After LeFebvre’s death, McKinley, Pope, Christopher Brown, Devante Dickerson, Antwain Davis and Paulo Finch were indicted for a robbery that happened at the MetroLink near the Forest Park Platform on Jan. 7, 2018. Police said they were able to pinpoint those suspects thanks to video surveillance and recorded jail calls.
For a Jan. 10, 2018 robbery, Antreion Betts was indicted for second-degree robbery. According to authorities, that robbery happened at the MetroLink near the Union Station platform. When the victim refused to give over his property, Betts allegedly hit him in the face, leaving the victim semi-conscious and dazed. Prosecutors said Betts then threw the victim’s body into the aisle of the train and rifled through his pockets.
In addition, McKinley and Christian Harrell were incited for first degree robbery and armed criminal action for a Sept. 12, 2018 robbery at the MetroLink bus stop at Delmar Blvd. In that incident, Betts was also indicted for unlawful use of a weapon after a victim was held at gunpoint. According to prosecutors, during that robbery, one of Betts’ stray bullets hit a bystander in the lower extremities.
Read: Woman shot while shielding infants from gunfire at MetroLink station
The final robbery that lead to indictments Thursday occurred on Oct. 2, 2018 on the MetroLink near 8th and Pine. In that case, Dickerson, Ernest Johnson, McNealy, Brown and Kadeem Darden-Bay surrounded a man, punched him to the ground and then Darden-Bay held him down while the others repeatedly struck and stomped on him, prosecutors said.
The prosecutor’s office has requested each defendant be remanded without bail. While some of the suspects are in custody there are others currently at-large. The release did not specify which suspects were still at large.
The prosecutor’s office credited investigators painstakingly reviewing surveillance video, jail calls, social media accounts and witnesses statements to identify each of the suspects and their roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.