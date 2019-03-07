ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman from Ft. Wayne, Indiana was shot and killed in North City very early Monday morning.
The woman, later identified as Shaquayla Garvin, 22, was shot in the torso in the 8300 block of north Broadway around 1 a.m. Monday. According to police, she was found in a vehicle with possible witnesses.
After the shooting, she was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
