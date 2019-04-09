CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Over $200,000 worth of drugs was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 5.8 pounds of meth was recovered during a traffic stop in Callaway County Monday. The department said the estimated street value of the drugs was $217,723.20.
Dnasia Chism, 29, of Evansville, Indiana was arrested after the traffic stop. She was charged with one count of trafficking drugs, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of having a felon Jackson County warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.
In addition to the methamphetamine, Chism also allegedly had 3.5 pounds of marijuana and adderall with her.
