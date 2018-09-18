CLARK COUNTY, In. (WLKY/CNN/KMOV.com) – A school district in Indiana plans to start randomly drug testing students.
Starting this year, 10 students taking part in extracurricular activities will be randomly selected each quarter and tested for 10 drugs that teenagers are most likely to use.
Lance Leach, whose child is in middle school but will head to Silver Creek High School soon, said he wished the district had communicated better with parents. He also thinks there is a better way.
“There has to be a reasoning and you have to talk to a parent beforehand, like suspicious behavior or they got caught doing something, then maybe, but not just random drug testing,” he said.
Others, like Deanna Allen, a grandparent, support the random drug testing.
“They do that in high school, I say even in middle school, maybe some of the drugs will be stopped from being brought to school and get kids off it,” she said.
The policy is funded by $10 parking passes, which are purchased by students who drive to school.
If a student tests positive they’ll be ineligible for one-third of their scheduled extracurricular events after their first offense. After their third offense, the student becomes ineligible for the rest of their high school career.
