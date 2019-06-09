MUNCIE, Ind. (CNN Wires) -- A mother has been arrested and charged with neglect in connection with the death of her infant daughter.
According to the Delaware County Coroner, 3-month-old Shae Anna Marie Styhl died Saturday. Her cause of death is still pending investigation.
Muncie Police Department officers were called to the YWCA around 10:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive infant. Police say Sarah Ann Styhl, 32, and her baby had been staying at the shelter for the past several days.
Investigators say the infant had "what appeared to be burns covering most parts of her body," according to the police report. And the baby was rushed to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to the police report, the doctors found multiple bone fractures in various stages of healing and numerous burns on the infant's body. An examination found "extensive skeletal trauma" and "bone fractures" among other injuries.
During an interview with investigators, Styhl said she had used several different "ointments and lotions" to try to treat what she thought was irritated skin around her daughter's mouth and face.
Styhl was arrested and preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.
Styhl's bond has been set at $50,000.
The incident remains under investigation by the Muncie Police Department and the Delaware County Coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.