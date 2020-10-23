INDIANA (WTTV) – An Indiana homeowner’s Halloween display sums up the year 2020 well.
“Laughter is what everybody needs, and this brings them a little laughter,” said homeowner Nancy Lynch. “We were hoping it would make people giggle. I had no idea it would make people giggle all over the world.”
In the Lynch’s windows is a cartoon dog sitting in a burning home surrounded in flames. Above the window is the phrase “this is fine” – a popular online meme.
“It means, you know what? Everything has gone crazy, and we can’t control it, and we might as well just say it’s fine because we can’t do anything about it,” said Lynch, adding that it was her son’s idea. “I looked it up online, and went, ‘Oh my God that’s perfect!”
