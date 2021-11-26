ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Independent businesses in the St. Louis area are looking to rebound on Small Business Saturday this year following a down 2020 Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Subterranean Books in the Delmar Loop is one of many businesses who had to close its doors for a few months starting in March 2020.
The bookstore reopened its doors in September 2020. But Black Friday and Small Business Saturday wasn't busy that year.
"A lot of people stayed home and just weren't comfortable with it," said store manager Alex Weir. "We offered curbside pickup, home deliveries. Our internet orders shot through the roof."
The store moved to its new site a few doors down on Delmar Boulevard in March 2021.
"It's been much better business," Weir added. "At the old store, we used to have cap it off at six or eight customers. I would say absolutely there's a commitment to small businesses. I wouldn't say it's renewed because it was there before anyway. The pandemic has just accentuated it."
"I'm so thankful that we still have them--have that variety, that character. That personality that's not--you're not going to find in a chain," Subterranean Books customer Christine Lucas told News 4.
The Federal Reserve estimates about 200,000 small businesses closed during the first year of the pandemic.
