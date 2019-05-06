Shaky Knees Music Festival

Brandon Boyd, lead singer for the rock band Incubus, performs onstage at the annual Shaky Knees Music Festival on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The festival is in its seventh year and has become one of the more popular tour stops for major rock artists in the southeastern United States. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alt-rock fans rejoice; Incubus is coming back to St. Louis!

The band will play at Stifel Theatre on November 14 during its 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond Tour. The tour celebrates its third album “Make Yourself.”

Incubus comes with Le Butcherettes.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information. 

