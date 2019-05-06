ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alt-rock fans rejoice; Incubus is coming back to St. Louis!
The band will play at Stifel Theatre on November 14 during its 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond Tour. The tour celebrates its third album “Make Yourself.”
Incubus comes with Le Butcherettes.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.
