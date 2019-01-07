CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. (CNN) -- Amazing dashcam video shows police and others rescue a man from a burning car.
It happened early on New Year's Day in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Police there say a wrong-way driver struck a vehicle on a state highway, causing it to flip on its side and catch fire.
In the video, several people helped officers get the driver, described as a 70-year-old man, out of the car.
Police say that man would not have survived if not for the efforts of the good Samaritans.
That man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
His condition is not known.
Authorities say the wrong-way driver was killed in the crash.
