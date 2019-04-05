MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Lou Ferrigno, also known as 'The Incredible Hulk' was made an honorary officer by the Manchester Police Department Thursday.
Police said Ferrigno stopped by the Justice Center while in St. Louis for the Wizard World Comic Con and was sworn in by Chief Will.
Ferrigno, a fitness trainer/consultant and retired professional body builder, has also appeared in European-produced fantasy-adventures such as Sinbad of the Seven Seas and Hercules, and as himself in the sitcom The King of Queens and the 2009 comedy I Love You, Man.
You can see Ferrigno all weekend long at the American Convention Center for more details click here.
