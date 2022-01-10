Increases in COVID-19 cases among children are leaving doctors, families concerned

(KMOV.com) - Ronda Helton says her family has been extra cautious throughout the pandemic because of her 3.5-year-old daughter Emma.
“We’ve always been very concerned that she would get COVID-19 and we’re actually surprised it’s just now happening,” said Helton.
Her daughter was born with Down Syndrome, which puts her at a greater risk of complications from COVID-19.
“We’ve essentially lived in a bubble since she was born,” said Helton. “Her body just doesn’t have the strength to fight infections, fight anything that can come about. So even if just like she has the flu, it can be much more harmful to her."
Helton’s son tested positive for COVID-19 on December 28. Her daughter initially did not, but when she took Emma to get tested at her pediatrician, her worst fears were realized.
"From there they determined that she had COVID-19 and the ER was very concerned because she knew what we were facing,” she said.
Right now, 56 children are in St. Louis area hospitals with COVID-19, and 10 of those are in the ICU.
“Most of the children we’ve admitted have not been vaccinated, whether they qualified for it or have not been able to qualify for it yet,” said Dr. Rachel Charney, Medical Director of Emergency Preparedness at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
Charney says while children do not make up a majority of all the COVID-19 cases in hospitals right now, there is still concern as pediatric cases continue to rise during this latest surge of the Omicron variant.
“One of the things that’s kind of new about the Omicron variant that we haven’t seen as much with other variants is that we’re seeing kids presenting with croup,” said Charney. “So, harsh cough, difficulty breathing that’s more in that upper part when kids are breathing in…sore throats, losing their voice…things like that. And we have had a few kids who’ve been admitted based purely off getting dehydrated from gastrointestinal symptoms too.”
In Emma’s case, her doctors quickly went to work to get Emma approved for a monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which she received on New Year's Eve at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
“It was my understanding from the ER doctor, she had never recommended anybody for the antibodies until that day when she recommended it for Emma,” said Helton. “She was very concerned.”
24 hours after her treatment, she was already back to her bubbly self.
"I'm not going to lie, we were nervous about it, but seeing her quick rebound, we know we made the right decision,” said Helton.
Emma was able to avoid ending up hospitalized because of this treatment. However, St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leaders said earlier this month that only a small fraction of patients who are at a higher risk of ending up hospitalized or potentially dying from COVID-19 can be treated with it right now because of a nationwide shortage in supply.
"I would advise parents if you haven’t been able to take your child to get vaccinated yet, and they do qualify, I would strongly encourage you to consider getting them vaccinated,” she said.
Charney says vaccinations and keeping children home when sick are the best tools right now to prevent hospitals from experiencing even higher numbers of pediatric COVID-19 cases.
“You can almost assume that if your child is ill with respiratory or even gastrointestinal symptoms like throwing up and diarrhea, that most likely they have COVID-19. We know that testing can be very hard to find right now. If you cannot find a test readily, treat your child and your family as if you do have COVID-19,” said Charney. “And please, we’re asking that families that don’t need emergency care, find other places besides the emergency rooms to look for testing.”
While Helton says she's lucky her daughter survived, she hopes other families do their part to keep all children like hers as safe as possible.
“If you want to vaccinate, if you need to quarantine, quarantine, do whatever it is used need to do to make those you love as protected as you can,” she said.
