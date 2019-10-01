LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After increased attention across the country focused on Pamela Hupp, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released the entire Major Case Squad report on the case of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria.
Faria was fatally stabbed on Dec. 27, 2011. Her husband, Russell Faria, was charged in connection with the murder but was acquitted in 2015.
Read: Unsolved murder of Betsy Faria to be reexamined following Hupp's guilty plea
Faria’s case is back in the spotlight after a Dateline podcast and two-hour television special Friday on Hupp, who was a co-worker of Betsy Faria.
Days before her death, and unbeknownst to her family, Betsy Faria changed the sole beneficiary of her $150,000 life insurance policy from her husband to Hupp.
READ: Pamela Hupp pleads guilty in bizarre 2016 murder plot, avoids death penalty
Earlier this year Hupp pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger. After the plea, Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood said his office would go back over the evidence in the Faria case.
A third death also surrounds Hupp, her own mother. Shirley Neumann fell from her third-floor balcony back in 2013. Hupp was the last person to see her mother alive. The manner of death was originally ruled an accident, but later changed to undetermined.
Read: News 4 obtains additional photos, court documents in case of Hupp's mother's death
Click here to read the Major Case Squad report from Lincoln County regarding the investigation into Faria's death.
Click here to read the Supplemental Narrative Report from the St. Charles County Sheriff's Department on the homicide.
