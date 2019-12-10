MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for leads after noticing an increase in vandalism over the last two months.
According to the department, several highway road signs and private property have been spray painted in the northern part of the county over the past couple of months.
The department is offering a $500 reward for anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the damage. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to the department’s tip line at 618-939-8477.
