CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The superintendent for the Parkway School District is asking parents to take a proactive role in their child’s online world.
Dr. Keith Marty released a letter Friday focused on addressing the increase in social media posts by students that threaten the safety of schools or are inappropriate. According to Dr. Marty, so far this school year there have already been two social media posts in the district that create concerns about safety and have resulted in investigations and disciplinary consequences.
In his letter, Dr. Marty wrote that most times the posts have resulted in late-night knocks on doors from officers following up about the troubling social media post. He also said that on average students who posted a threat of violence online received an out-of-school suspension ranging from 30 to 180 days.
Dr. Marty closed his letter by asking parents to talk to their children about the consequences of what they post online. He also asked parents to monitor their child’s online behavior and remind them that if they see something to say something.
Click here to read Dr. Marty’s complete letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.