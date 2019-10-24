ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A sudden increase in crime has people in the Shaw neighborhood asking for more eyes and ears. St. Louis police decided to roll a big surveillance camera onto the street.
At the corner of 39th and Shaw there is a Skycop, it’s a camera fixed on poles connected to trailers. It is one of seven the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department own.
Mark Flush is happy to see the cameras keeping watch over his neighborhood. He said the neighborhood has signs warning people they’re being watched.
“So anyone who walks by knows,” Flush said. “If they know the cameras are [there] they are less likely to commit a crime.”
The Skycop is part of that, and it’s the police department’s approach to try to quickly knock down crime in this usually quiet neighborhood. Now neighbors around the Shaw neighborhood are adding their own cameras. They have more than 100 cameras rolling at any given time.
St. Louis police also have an 11 officer robbery detail focusing on crimes in South City.
Emmett Coleman is all for more cameras. He wants more cameras all over St. Louis.
"The cameras never lie,” Coleman said. “They never go to sleep and never turn off. They can definitely track criminals' movements throughout the neighborhoods."
Quincy Jones isn't yet a fan of all the cameras.
"If feels kind of intimidating especially if you are not really aware of what's going on in the neighborhood,” Jones said.
Dan Powell is part of Shaw’s neighborhood watch group. He’s seen the number of violent crimes go up this year.
“We’ve had multiple robberies and a shooting at a local restaurant. It seems to be consistent and on a weekly basis,” Powell said.
He said the cameras are definitely needed and appreciated.
The police department didn’t say how long the Skycop camera would be in the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.