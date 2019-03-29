ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The growing list of colleges and universities with e-sports teams- students who are on scholarship to play video games- is growing.
So are the injuries that come with it.
Maryville University is one of the nation's top e-sports programs in the country, recently winning the highly-coveted League of Legends championship in 2017.
Doctors are treating some players for hand, wrist, neck and back pain.
"Poor posture can produce exponential forces on your neck, back, shoulder. Eye fatigue is the most commonly reported complaint from these pixelated images that you see when you are playing on a computer,” said Dr. Hallie Zwibel with the NYIT Center for Sports Medicine. They're making 500 action moves per minute. So there's a lot of high-speed thinking, and I think that fatigues the eyes even further."
Many e-sports programs are also making sure their student athletes are getting proper amount of rest and excercise.
Mizzou also has an e-sports team that competes in tournaments.
