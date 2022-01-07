ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 10,000 people have already applied for the $500 direct cash assistance in the City of St. Louis.

The United Way, the contracted administrator of the program, said 25 percent of the applications received are incomplete and require follow-up action from the applicant. United Way of Greater St. Louis Vice President of Communications, Erin Smith, said processing applications will take more time due to the volume of incomplete applications.

Only 9,300 of the more-than-10,000 applicants will get the cash assistance.

More than 1,000 cash cards have been approved for distribution to residents. Approved applicants should receive their cash card within 15 days after being approved, Smith said. She added for those waiting to be approved to check their email inbox frequently.