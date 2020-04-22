ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Rise Up for Heroes parade scheduled for Wednesday night has been moved to Thursday due to potential rain in the forecast.

The caravan parade will drive through different neighborhoods in south St. Louis around 5 p.m.

READ: 'Rise Up for Heroes' initiative asks St. Louis to show support for COVID-19 front line workers

Families are encouraged to join in cheering for the workers on the front line when the parade comes through.

