FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For a child, a playground is a magical place. Inclusive playgrounds are becoming more common.
Angie’s Playground will be the first accessible playground in north St. Louis County.
The playground is named after Angie Belmann. Angie passed away in 1991 and in 2008, her dad, Gary, came up with the idea for the playground. He passed away in 2013 and now his dream is becoming a reality.
The park was made possible through a partnership with the City of Florissant, and nonprofit corporations, Accessible Play, and Unlimited Play.
For more information on the playground, visit here.
