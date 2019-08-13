GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The first day of classes for students in the Granite City Unit School District #9 has been delayed following flash flooding.
Monday morning, heavy rain and flash flooding were seen in the area.
Tuesday, the school district said classes on Thursday and Friday had been canceled and the first day of school would be Monday, Aug. 19. The reason behind pushing back the first day of school was described as "inclement weather damage."
According to the district, meet the teacher, freshman orientation and extra-curricular events will remain as previously scheduled. In addition, kindergarten orientation will now take place Monday.
Declaring Monday’s rain a natural disaster
The City of Granite City is working with Madison County to declare Monday’s rain event a natural disaster.
The city said any non-profit, church or other organization that is looking to assist the community to contact them via private message on Facebook.
The Granite City Police Department said the mayor’s office is working with many other agencies to get assistance to residents.
Flash flooding
Following heavy rain and flash flooding prior to the Monday morning commute, the Powerhouse Skzyoom4 went over an area at 20th near Madison and saw multiple cars in high water. At least a dozen cars were stranded in the water.
One of the cars, which appeared to be a taxi, had the driver sitting on the roof at the time.
News 4 also received reports of flooding on several roadways in the area. In addition, residents contacted News 4 about water in their homes.
"Losing everything--I'm trying not to cry right now. You know, our dishwasher, our appliances, furniture we had down there, we were trying to finish our basement. Everything is just ruined," said Ashley Goetter, a resident of Granite City.
Kids were seen swimming in the street and inflatable boats were being used because floodwaters were so high.
Around 8:15 a.m. Monday, the Granite City Police Department took to Facebook and said that most of their roads were flooded. They urged drivers not to try and go out and drive until the water goes down. Authorities said they had a Humvee out for emergencies.
It goes without saying that most of our roads are flooded. Please don’t try to go out and drive until this water goes down. Our squad cars have the same issues in this weather as other cars. We cannot drive on roads that are flooded. Some roads are impassable and have cars stranded on them. Do not end up stranded! Also, many homes have water in them and when you drive through these neighborhoods, you push more water into homes. Be courteous!!
We have our Humvee out and can get to you in the event of an emergency - if you need us but it is not an emergency, we will get to you when the roads are again passable.
Thank you.
The United States Steel Corporation said the flash flooding forced them to temporarily shut down their Granite City operations Monday.
Due to heavy rainfall and significant flash flooding, we have temporarily shut down our Granite City operations to prevent any damage to our facilities.
There have been no injuries or reported damages and we do not anticipate any impact to our customers.
We will continue to monitor conditions in the area before restarting operations.
Operations resumed at the plant Tuesday morning. An official with the company said there was no impact to customers.
