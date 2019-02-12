ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police responded to a theft on the St. Louis University campus Tuesday afternoon.

The school said a strong-arm robbery happened near the Laclede Garage, in the 3700 block of Laclede around 1 p.m. Police later confirmed the incident was a 'stealing from a person' incident as no weapon was used. There were no injuries reported. 

According to police, a suspect grabbed a female's phone and wallet and fled on foot. 

There is no other information on the suspect. 

The school tweeted an alert to students and staff, advising them to stay in a safe area and away from the garage.

