ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police responded to a theft on the St. Louis University campus Tuesday afternoon.
The school said a strong-arm robbery happened near the Laclede Garage, in the 3700 block of Laclede around 1 p.m. Police later confirmed the incident was a 'stealing from a person' incident as no weapon was used. There were no injuries reported.
According to police, a suspect grabbed a female's phone and wallet and fled on foot.
There is no other information on the suspect.
The school tweeted an alert to students and staff, advising them to stay in a safe area and away from the garage.
A strong arm robbery near the Laclede garage . Suspect black male gray hood Avoid the area. If you in a safe location remain there until further.— Saint Louis University (@SLU_Official) February 12, 2019
