ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of an incident involving an overturned car on the Chain of Rocks Bridge Monday morning.
Skyzoom4 was over the bridge around 10:15 a.m. and saw a car that appeared to be overturned against a median.
At least three vehicles seemed to be involved in an accident.
The eastbound lanes of Chain of Rocks Bridge were closed due to the accident, but have since reopened.
St. Louis Fire Department boats were also in the Mississippi River, but crews have not yet provided any other information.
