GLENDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Traffic is down to one lane on Manchester Road in Glendale after a water main break.
The 20-inch main broke late Thursday night in the 9900 block of Manchester Road near Warson Woods Boulevard. According to an official with the City of Glendale, Missouri American Water Crews have been working throughout the night to repair the break.
As of Friday morning, traffic was down to one lane in each direction. Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.
It is unknown when the repairs will be complete.
No boil order is currently in effect.
