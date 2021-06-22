ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An incense stick is believed to be the cause of an overnight fire in north St. Louis.
The fire broke out at a home on Highland about a block away from Union. St. Louis firefighters said the stick was too close to the curtains and they caught on fire.
Everyone was able to make it out of the burning home safely. No other details have been released regarding the fire or residents.
