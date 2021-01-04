PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are searching for a driver who reportedly threw a destructive device out of a moving truck.
Police believe the truck was involved in an incident that happened on Penn Avenue in the Lawrenceville section of town Sunday night.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene for reports of an incendiary device that was thrown from a moving vehicle. No one was injured but a vehicle parked nearby was damaged.
Police said they are also investigating reports of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District.
Two separate bomb squads are investigating the incidents.
