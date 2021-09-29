(KEYE/CBS Newspath) -- Investigators are on the scene of a fire at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Downtown Austin early Wednesday morning. Police believe it was caused by an "incendiary device".
An Austin Fire spokesperson said bystanders were able to put out the fire with an extinguisher. The building itself sustained minor damage.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.