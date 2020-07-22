ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At Gourmet Soul on Delmar, the coronavirus pandemic might have slowed things down, but once they reopened the customers kept coming.
“We’ve been rocking and rolling,” said general manager Yomi Martin about the line of cars outside the soul food restaurant.
They are just doing carryout as they work to renovate the inside of their restaurant and are just one of the restaurants participating in the inaugural Midwest Black Restaurant Week.
“It’s extremely important in the climate of everything going on in the world. We believe there should be more attention on Black-owned businesses and just mom and pop restaurants in general,” said Martin.
Black Restaurant Week started in Houston five years ago and this year has expanded to include cities across the Midwest, including St. Louis. The founders said one big reason behind the week is focusing on restaurants who might not have the marketing budget to get the word out.
“For one it’s just going to bring a lot of attention to restaurants that wouldn’t normally get the attention so this is going to bring awareness to those restaurants, maybe in neighborhoods they don’t frequent a lot,” said Steve Ewing, owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs in Tower Grove South.
Ewing said they will be selling a sampler pack of some of their best-selling hot dogs during Black Restaurant Week.
Restaurants participating include Prime 55, Kitchen 4AM and TKO Grill. You can find more details on their website blackrestaurantweeks.com. It goes from Friday, July 24-Sunday, August 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.