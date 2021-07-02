ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new event is underway this weekend as part of Fair St. Louis. The inaugural Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational, an Esports event, is being held at Ballpark Village.
Esports is a billion-dollar industry and one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Some of the teams playing include Saint Louis University, the University of Illinois, and three-time national champion Maryville University.
The round-robin tournament is being played at Bally Sports Live!, with a $10,000 prize pool, and is the first live collegiate Esports tournament since the start of the pandemic.
