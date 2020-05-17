ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County plan to ease restrictions of their respective stay-at-home orders. For many businesses and organizations, the transition will take time and careful planning.
Over the last two months, volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri have adapted the way they communicate with their "littles." One-on-one personal visits transitioned into phone calls and virtual visits while relationships remain strong.
"In some ways, because our relationships are so personal, because they are so one-to-one and we've been there for a long time and there is deep trust, we may be able to weather this," CEO of BBBS Becky Hatter said.
Hatter said the organization quickly restructured after the pandemic began, dividing half of its staff into a care team, while the other half focused on resources.
“When people do not feel a sense of connection, a sense of belonging, a sense of significance, lots of bad things come from that," Hatter said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri interacts with nearly 2,000 families, speaking with hundreds of people daily.
“For this pandemic, we need to social distance, but also for this pandemic we need to socially connect and we need to do that as quickly as possible with everyone we know," Hatter said.
Feelings of fear and anxiety can manifest themselves into anger and uncertainty according to Hatter. In times of crisis, she said many children look to their parents to see how they should feel and act.
“It’s happening in every zip code and every home in America," she said.
She recommends family and friends call each other often, checking in and seeing if any needs aren't being met.
With school out for the year and many after school programs canceled, some children and teenagers have an increasing amount of free time. As a result, positive influences and a sense of purpose play a vital role in ensuring they don't travel down the wrong path, Hatter said.
In the last two weeks, at least seven teenagers have been shot in the St. Louis area, two fatally. Last Tuesday, a 7-year-old was shot after a homeowner told police the child and two 12-year-old friends were caught breaking into his home.
If you would like to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, click here.
