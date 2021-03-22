ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the officers who pleaded guilty in connection to the assault of an undercover St. Louis detective took the stand Monday, as a witness for federal prosecutors.

Randy Hays pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Luther Hall during the night of Jason Stockley protests in 2017. Hays is awaiting sentencing. Three officers, Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers are facing trial together in the beating.

Video shows what led up to undercover officer's beating during protest [Warning: Explicit language] The video shot by undercover St. Louis Police Detective Luther Hall the night he said he was beaten by three St. Louis officers was released Thursday.

In testimony Monday, Hays said he struck Hall multiple times with his baton. He said Hall was not resisting arrest physically or verbally. He testified to seeing Korte kick hall in the face, but not Boone or Myers. He said he recalled Boone near Hall's head with his knees on his shoulders and his hand on his head.

Hays also testified Monday that officers had been pulling on Hall's backpack because "it appeared to be fuming."

Hays said the day after the assault, officer Myers admitted to destroying a "video" or cell phone.

Luther Hall details beating from fellow officers during emotional testimony St. Louis Police Detective Luther Hall took the stand Thursday in the trial for three St. Louis officers accused of beating him during protests in 2017.

Prosecutors also entered additional text messages into evidence, where Hays and Boone discussed wanting to apologize to Hall. In the text, Hays said "[Hall] could have announced himself at anytime and he wasn’t complying. Nothing we haven’t done. If it was a protester it wouldn’t be a problem at all." Boone replied, "correct."

Hays was then asked by prosecutors if Hall resisted at anytime or if officers observed him breaking any laws, to which Hays responded "no ma'am" both times.