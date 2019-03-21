ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., spoke to News 4 after visiting a facility in St. Peters that helps employ adults with disabilities.
Hawley said he supports the emergency declaration signed by President Donald Trump concerning the border with Mexico.
"I believe that we have an emergency at the border. It is actually worse than I thought it was before," Hawley said.
He said testimony that drug cartels control big parts of the southern border convinced him that such a declaration was appropriate.
"Drugs are flooding across the border and they are coming to our state. Meth, almost all of the meth in Missouri is from across the southern border. Fentanyl. Where is it coming from across our state? The southern border," he said.
Hawley voted against a congressional resolution to terminate the declaration, siding with Trump. However, Missouri’s senior senator, Roy Blunt, voted for the resolution.
Some have wondered if money for the declaration would be diverted from funds meant for the National Geosatial Agency (NGA), which will move into a site in north St. Louis.
Contracts for some of the projects were recently signed, something Hawley says means that the money will not be redirected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.