ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In a special session Monday, the St. Louis Board of Alderman voted to extended the mask mandate.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed sponsored Resolution 81, which authorizes the Health Commissioner’s Health Order No. 2 extending the mask mandate in the City of St. Louis for 30 days. The resolution also directs the Health Department to submit a written report to the full Board of Aldermen by Sept. 11 that details vaccination efforts. In the City of St. Louis, 44.2% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated as of Aug. 22.

Gov. Parson issues narrowed COVID-19 state of emergency KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Intensive care units are nearly full across the Kansas City area, cr…

During Monday's vote, Resolution 81 passed unanimously. The mandate was put in place in July, and requires masks to be worn indoors at all public places.

In June, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed HB271 into law. The law allows public health orders for 30 days within a 180-day period when there is a state of emergency. The orders may be extended more than once with a majority vote by the local governing body.