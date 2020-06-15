(KMOV.com) — Rob Manfred is one confused individual.
On the first night of the MLB draft last week, Manfred went on television and declared "unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year. 100 percent."
It took the commissioner of Major League Baseball just more than 100 hours to reverse course on those comments.
On Monday, Manfred told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that he's "not confident" there will be a 2020 baseball season.
BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred tells @Espngreeny that he’s “not confident” there will be a 2020 baseball season. “Unfortunately," Manfred said, "I can’t tell you that I’m a 100% certain that’s gonna happen.”News at @espn: https://t.co/h1I6Yh5R55— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2020
For weeks now, the media leaks from MLB have suggested that if a resolution could not be reached between the players and owners, the commissioner's office would reserve the right to impose upon the players a shortened season in the neighborhood of 48 to 50 games. Everything that has been shared by any reputable reporter—and of course, Manfred himself—indicated the league would exercise that fallback option.
After listening to repeated offers from the owners' side that essentially represented the players reaping approximately one-third of their full 2020 salaries, the MLB Players' Association declared late last week that it would no longer engage in negotiations with the league and its owners.
The players didn't want to play such a short season, but because of the impasse of the negotiations, they decided they were ready to see the league mandate the 48-game campaign. Everybody was fed up, ready to return to action.
Evidently, in ceasing negotiations, the players called the owners' bluff.
If the owners wanted a baseball season, they could have one. They could, as they've been threatening to do for weeks (via the media), instruct Rob Manfred to mandate the 48-game season and begin developing a timeline for the players to return to work.
Instead, Monday saw Manfred pull a complete 180-degree flip on his previous professions that the league would undoubtedly return in 2020.
Rob Manfred to @Espngreeny: "It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans."— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2020
Whether this latest chapter in the saga merely represents another desperate effort by MLB to manipulate its players via public comments through the media—or whether it actually marks the beginning of the end of the hopes for a 2020 season—remains to be seen.
The only thing that's clear at this point? Baseball is in some pretty dark days right now.
