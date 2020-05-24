BALLWIN, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Churches throughout the Archdiocese of St. Louis will hold public Mass Sunday.
It's the first Sunday in nearly two months church doors will open to parishioners. Specific guidelines must be followed to keep everyone safe. So if you're planning on heading out to Mass, keep this in mind.
Anyone over the age of 2 is asked to wear a mask walking in to church as well as leaving and anytime you're moving around inside the church.
At Holy Infant in Ballwin, they'll have hospitality ministers that will act as ushers. Their role is to help you find a seat and ensure social distancing and capacity guidelines are followed.
There must be six feet between each household sitting within a pew but churchgoers do not have to wear your mask during mass as long as you're seated.
The state of Illinois is not allowing Mass as Gov. JB Pritzker is not allowing places of worship to reopen yet.
"We're going to continue to operate on the basis of science and data and I'm as anxious to make sure our churches, our mosques, our synagogues because their faith leaders bring them together," Pritzker said.
