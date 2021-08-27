ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The in-person rental assistance clinics meant to help St. Louisans who are behind on rent have helped 200 residents so far, Mayor Tishuara Jones said Friday.

The news comes the day after the Supreme Court struck down the CDC eviction moratorium, which the Biden administration renewed. It was initially scheduled to expire at the end of July before being extended to October. The decision was 6-3, with the court split along ideological lines.

Direct payments, in-person clinics offered to help St. Louis City tenants needing housing assistance As the eviction freeze came to an end, Congresswoman Cori Bush vowed to push for Americans to stay in their homes through the end of the year.

In-person clinics started August 11, and will continue through mid-September. Before August 11, help to St. Louis residents was only available online. The clinics are being held at the following locations.

Horizon Housing - 3001 Arsenal, St. Louis, MO 63118

Monday - Saturday: 9 am - noon

Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Wohl Recreation Center - 1515 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63113

Monday - Saturday: 9 - noon

Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Those asking for rental assistance need to bring a photo ID for the head of household, lease or documentation from their landlord, proof of St. Louis City residency and proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. Tenants can self-attest in regard to income loss if documentation isn’t available.