Evictions are banned in high transmission areas until Oct. 3, but the City of St. Louis is holding clinics to help those who are facing evictions.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City residents needing rental assistance can attend in-person clinics starting Wednesday.

The events come a week after City officials issued a call for volunteers and the disbursement of aid directly to tenants. The walk-in clinics will begin Wednesday. They will then be open Monday through Saturday at the following locations:

Horizon Housing - 3001 Arsenal, St. Louis, MO 63118

  • Monday - Saturday: 9 am - noon
  • Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Wohl Recreation Center - 1515 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63113

  • Monday - Saturday: 9 - noon
  • Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Those asking for rental assistance need to bring a photo ID for the head of household, lease or documentation from their landlord, proof of St. Louis City residency and proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. Tenants can self-attest in regard to income loss if documentation isn’t available.

Residents who need rental and utility assistance should dial 2-1-1, call 800-427-4626 or email 211cares@stl.unitedway.org. Click here to view the eligibility criteria and application options on the City’s website.

