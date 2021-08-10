ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City residents needing rental assistance can attend in-person clinics starting this week.
Direct payments, in-person clinics offered to help St. Louis City tenants needing housing assistance
As the eviction freeze came to an end, Congresswoman Cori Bush vowed to push for Americans to stay in their homes through the end of the year.
The events come a week after City officials issued a call for volunteers and the disbursement of aid directly to tenants. The walk-in clinics will begin Wednesday. They will then be open Monday through Saturday at the following locations:
Horizon Housing - 3001 Arsenal, St. Louis, MO 63118
- Monday - Saturday: 9 am - noon
- Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm
Wohl Recreation Center - 1515 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63113
- Monday - Saturday: 9 - noon
- Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm
Those asking for rental assistance need to bring a photo ID for the head of household, lease or documentation from their landlord, proof of St. Louis City residency and proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. Tenants can self-attest in regard to income loss if documentation isn’t available.
Residents who need rental and utility assistance should dial 2-1-1, call 800-427-4626 or email 211cares@stl.unitedway.org. Click here to view the eligibility criteria and application options on the City’s website.
